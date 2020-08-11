Aug 11, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 11, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Noriya Yokota
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - Director, Senior Executive Officer & CFO
* Yoshinori Isozaki
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director
=====================
Noriya Yokota - Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - Director, Senior Executive Officer & CFO
Greetings, everyone. My name is Yokota, Director of the Board, Senior Executive Officer and CFO of Kirin Holdings. Thank you for gathering here today in spite of mobility restrictions associated with COVID-19. I would also like to thank those participating remotely for taking the time to watch today's presentation.
Without further ado, please turn to Page 3 of the presentation materials. When we announced the company's first quarter results, we also disclosed the impact of COVID-19 on sales volume for each business. Through the disciplined execution of initiatives in each business, sales volume bottomed out in April
Q2 2020 Kirin Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 11, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...