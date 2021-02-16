Feb 16, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Noriya Yokota

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - Director, Senior Executive Officer & CFO

* Yoshinori Isozaki

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Yokota, Director of the Board, Senior Executive Officer and CFO of Kirin Holdings. Without further ado, please turn to Page 3 of the presentation materials. Consolidated fiscal year 2020 revenue stood at JPY 1.8495 trillion as we were able to contain the year-on-year decline to 4.7%. Consolidated normalized operating profit decreased by 15% year-on-year, down to JPY 162.1 billion. The total negative impact to normalized operating profit resulting from the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily centered around the Food business domain, was approximately JPY 66 billion. In order to combat