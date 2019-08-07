Q2 2019 Kirin Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 07, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Noriya Yokota

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - Director, Senior Executive Officer & CFO

* Yoshinori Isozaki

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director



Yoshinori Isozaki - Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Isozaki, President and CEO of Kirin Holdings. Thank you for your continued purchase and use of the Kirin Group's products and for your continued support and understanding of the company's operating activities.



Today, I would like to give you an overview of the company's financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2019 and discuss our current challenges and future directions. I would like to start with a review of the company's basic policies. As you are aware, January of this year marked the start of the 2019 medium-term business plan. We are currently focusing on 3