Kirin Holdings Co Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / NTS GMT

Yoshinori Isozaki - Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director



Good afternoon. My name is Isozaki, President and CEO of Kirin Holdings. Let me thank you for using Kirin Group's products and also for supporting our activities.



Today is Investor Day. From presidents and officers of each business, we will be receiving presentations. From my side, I would like to talk about how we see our challenges in moving from the revitalization to growth stage, what is the strength of Kirin Group and what are the challenges of each business.



Exactly 1 year ago, we had Investors' Day as well. From the revitalization phase of the previous midterm plan, how do we shift to the growth phase, which is in KV2027, our long-term management plan. That is what explained 1 year ago.



In the medium-term business plan for 2016 to 2018, in addition to improvement of profitability, we worked on revitalization and restructuring of low-profit business, and Kirin Group revitalization through structural reform was achieved. In the 2019 midterm plan, which is the first stage of