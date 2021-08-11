Aug 11, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 11, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* J. Scott Wolchko
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director
* Yoshinori Isozaki
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director
=====================
J. Scott Wolchko - Fate Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director
Good morning, everyone. My name is Yokota, Director of the Board, Senior Executive Officer and CFO of Kirin Holdings. During the first part of today's financial results presentation, I will be discussing the results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and the full year forecast.
Please turn to Page 3 of the presentation materials. Revenue decreased by 1% year-on-year. While this represents a decrease of JPY 8.4 billion, the sale of the Lion Dairy & Drinks business in Australia in January of this year accounted for a decrease of 5%. Taking this into account, this actually represents a revenue increase of 4%.
While the
Q2 2021 Kirin Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 11, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...