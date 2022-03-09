Mar 09, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Nigel David Wilson - Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning to everyone. Welcome to Legal & General's Full Year Results for 2021. It is a real pleasure to see many of you back here at a physical event. Whilst I'm pleased we are able to report on L&G's results today, our thoughts are on the human tragedy in the Ukraine. We are trying to play our part to help the refugees.



In 2021, L&G returned to its 10-year growth trend across our key financial metrics, with operating profit from divisions of GBP 2.7 billion, EPS of 34.2p, and ROE was once again over 20%, a standout in the financial sector. And our dividend of 18.45p, once again up by 5%.



The usual disclaimers about forward-looking statements apply. We are delivering profitable, sustainable and inclusive growth. Today, I will take you through the top line results and strategic direction, and Jeff will cover the financials in more depth.



We delivered strong financial numbers in 2021. Operating profits were up by 11% compared with 2020. EPS was 72% higher than last year but