Mar 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
Nigel David Wilson - Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Director
Good morning. Welcome to 2018 full year results. As our title suggests, we are delivering inclusive capitalism, and inclusive capitalism is delivering for our shareholders and for our customers. A couple of bits of housekeeping. Here are the usual forward-looking statements. Please switch off mobile phones. And if there is a fire alarm, the home team will shepherd you downstairs.
First of all, a big thank you to all of my colleagues; another year when they delivered. 2018 was a year when political risks increased everywhere. Economic growth slowed everywhere, markets underperformed everywhere, but it is yet again another year of strong financial performance based around our consistent strategy and consistent delivery. Our long-term macro drivers of growth like demographic change, digital technology and globalization of asset markets are so self-evidently long-term and so well established that our resilient businesses relentlessly keep moving forward. We can and we will self-determine our success through excellent
Full Year 2018 Legal & General Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
