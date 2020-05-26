May 26, 2020 - May 27, 2020 / NTS GMT
Oliver George Nigel Steel - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD
Good morning, Americans, and good afternoon, Europeans. It's Oliver Steel from Deutsche Bank here. I'm delighted to welcome Jeff Davies, CFO of Legal & General to our fireside chat today. Jeff, I think you wanted to say a few words first, and then we can move to Q&A.
Stuart Jeffrey Davies - Legal & General Group Plc - Group CFO & Director
Yes. Thanks, Oliver. And yes, good morning, good afternoon. It's novel not doing this with jet lag, but in some way, it would be preferable to be there in New York, clearly. Yes, just to set that, if you will have seen our trading update alongside the debt rates that we've done with continued well in 2020 around the core businesses. For those of you that have the slides available on Slide 2, you can see some of that captured in one place. We continue to see demand for institutional PRT. I'm sure we'll talk about that in the Q&A. We announced another transaction, GBP 600 million today with 3I. So you can see there from both written
