Legal & General Group PLC Capital Markets Event 2020 Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Nigel David Wilson - Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. I'm just going to make 3 very short comments and then open it to questions. First, we're all feeling very positive about our businesses, our pipelines and businesses. Not only have they been robust and resilient during 2020, but we see great prospects for growth going forward. We're also seeing that the perceived risks that many of you and, indeed, many of our shareholders that have are fading away, and we try to answer those risks in the presentation.



We've retained our progressive dividend policy. We've given greater clarity of that. I'm sure there'll be questions on that, but we've tried to give much greater certainty to that going forward, having a pause year for this year and then low to middle digit growth for the next 5 years.



And I think the third thing, and this is that we do have a great team here. We have a great team, a fantastic collaboration between all of the executive team and indeed my colleagues across the whole of the Legal & General. And