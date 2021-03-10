Mar 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Mar 10, 2021 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Nigel David Wilson

Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Director



Nigel David Wilson - Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Legal & General's Full Year Results Presentation for 2020. This is, again, a virtual presentation. I hope you and your families remain well. You'll will have a chance this morning to put your questions to Jeff and me on the call after the presentation. And the usual disclaimers apply.



As we have repeatedly said, Legal & General is strongly positioned for the post-COVID recovery. Our decade-long inclusive capitalism approach to leveling up and building back better aligns us with government policy and the drivers for recovery. Our global leadership in ESG investing also places us at the forefront of delivering the government's 10-point climate plan for renewables, climate-friendly housing and 0 carbon infrastructure. We are robust,