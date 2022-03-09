Mar 09, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Mar 09, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Nigel David Wilson

Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Nigel David Wilson - Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Hello. In this video, I will provide a brief overview of Legal & General's full year results for 2021.



We are delivering profitable, sustainable and inclusive growth. We delivered strong financial numbers in 2021. Operating profits were up by 11% compared with 2020. EPS of 34.2p was 72% higher than last year but also 19% higher than 2019. Our Solvency II coverage ratio was 187% at year-end and is now higher at just under 200%, while operational surplus generation of GBP 1.6 billion is up 12%. ROE was again over 20%, a standout in the financial sector. And our dividend of 18.45p again up by 5%. All our divisions performed well.



Operating profit growth from business divisions was led by Legal & General Capital where the GBP 461 million