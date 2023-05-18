Legal & General Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Stuart Jeffrey Davies - Legal & General Group Plc - CFO & Executive Director
Good morning. and welcome to our 2023 AGM. As shareholders will be aware, this is the second time hosting a hybrid meeting. And we're delighted to welcome those of you who have joined us here in person today and also virtually. Before I deal with the formalities of the AGM, I just wanted to make a personal comment on 2 matters.
The first is that last summer, we had the very sad news that our former Chair, John Stewart had died. And I know many of you will remember him fondly from these meetings. I was pleased that I was able to tell his wife and his family just how popular John had been in the company, and how he will be missed.
The second is that, as you know, Nigel has announced that he's stepping down after a decade as our Group Chief Executive. I know the Chairman will be discussing his many achievements later in the meeting. But I just wanted to say that all of us who worked closely for Nigel over the years think he has been a magnificent leader and truly a force for good.
As you all know,
