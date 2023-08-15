Aug 15, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Nigel David Wilson - Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Legal & General's Half Year Results for 2023. It's terrific to be here with you and share a set of results we are proud of as a team. We remain on track to achieve our 5-year ambitions.



H1 operating profit from divisions were GBP 1.14 billion, with group operating profits and Solvency II operating surplus of GBP 0.95 billion. Our Solvency II coverage ratio of 230% is near record levels. Our interim dividend is 5.71p at 5%. I'd like to thank all of my colleagues for their immense contribution and commitment to Legal & General.



The usual disclaimers apply, please silence mobile phones. We will follow our usual format. I will provide some opening remarks; Jeff , the numbers, and I will round up at the end, leaving time for questions.



You are familiar with our 5-year ambitions, GBP 8 billion to GBP 9 billion of cumulative capital generation by 2024. We expect GBP 6.7 billion at the year-end. To grow earnings per share faster than dividend per share.