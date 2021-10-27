Oct 27, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Okay. Welcome everybody to Wall Street Reporter's Next Super-Stock live stream, October 27th. We are back with Reliq Health Technologies, RQHTF, over the counter. Dr. Lisa Crossley, Lisa, welcome back.



Lisa Crossley - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Thanks for having me back.



Absolutely. And for anybody that's brand new to our program, our goal is to bring you those stocks, which have that 10x to 100x upside potential of companies, going after massive multibillion dollar opportunities that are at a key inflection point and multiple catalysts in place.



And speaking of which, I think that, really, Reliq is -- now when you first came on the platform, Lisa, back, I think, in March, late February, March, it was really that first inflection point. Like, right after you showed up, like, the new contracts start rolling in. It was kind of something that people -- they were waiting for that for a long time, and all of a sudden, it started happening.



And now you hit a