Oct 27, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Jack Marks -
Okay. Welcome everybody to Wall Street Reporter's Next Super-Stock live stream, October 27th. We are back with Reliq Health Technologies, RQHTF, over the counter. Dr. Lisa Crossley, Lisa, welcome back.
Lisa Crossley - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. - CEO & Director
Thank you. Thanks for having me back.
Jack Marks -
Absolutely. And for anybody that's brand new to our program, our goal is to bring you those stocks, which have that 10x to 100x upside potential of companies, going after massive multibillion dollar opportunities that are at a key inflection point and multiple catalysts in place.
And speaking of which, I think that, really, Reliq is -- now when you first came on the platform, Lisa, back, I think, in March, late February, March, it was really that first inflection point. Like, right after you showed up, like, the new contracts start rolling in. It was kind of something that people -- they were waiting for that for a long time, and all of a sudden, it started happening.
And now you hit a
Reliq Health Technologies Inc and Logiq Inc Next Super Stock CEO Live Chat Transcript
Oct 27, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...