Q3 2022 Logiq Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Brent Suen - Logiq, Inc. - CEO & Executive Chairman



All right. Okay. Let me just admit [the last person] here. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss Logiq's financial results for the third quarter 2022, ended September 30. Following prepared remarks, I'll open the call to questions. And I'd also like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be made available for telephone replay in the next day or so on our IR web tab.



