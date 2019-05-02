Q1 2019 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO



Thank you. Hello, everybody, Franck Lemery, FranÃ§ois Poisson and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2019 Q1 Results Conference Call.



Let me first remind you that we have published today our press release of financial statements and a slideshow to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website. Please also note that this conference call is recorded and webcasted on our website.



Let me start with few opening remarks, following which Franck and I will comment into more details of 2019 Q1 results. I'm starting on Page 4 of the deck with the 4 main takeaways from today's release.



The first takeaway is that all main financial