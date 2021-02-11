Full Year 2020 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 06:45AM GMT

Ronan Marc -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Legrand 2020 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the call over to CEO, BenoÃ®t Coquart; and CFO, Franck Lemery. Sir, please go ahead.



BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everybody. Good morning. Franck Lemery, Ronan Marc and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast.



Let me remind you that we have published today our press release, our financial statements and the slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website. Please also note that this conference call is recorded and webcasted.



Let me start with a few opening remarks, following which Franck and I will comment into more details our full year results. I begin on Page 4 and 5 of the presentation with the 5 main takeaways of today's release.



First, in the context of the crisis