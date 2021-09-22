Legrand SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Ronan Marc - Legrand SA - Group VP Financing and IR



Good afternoon, and good morning. I'm very honored to welcome you to this Legrand Capital Market Day that is webcasted live from our premises in Limoges. As you will see, this is really a 360 degrees exercise during which we will go through the Legrand equity story, Legrand strategy as well as how the group is accelerating value creation. The World Executive Committee is there to provide you insights on all those aspects.



The event will last 3.5 hours, including 1 hour of Q&A session at the end. For the attendees who are registered, you can already start asking your questions in the chat box that you have on your screen. Otherwise, if you wish to ask your question live, you can do it on the phone at the -- from the beginning of the Q&A session. And one last comment. Of course, this event is organized strictly respecting all applicable sanitary measures.



And now I hand over the mic to BenoÃ®t Coquart, Chief Executive Officer of Legrand.



BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO &