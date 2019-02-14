Full Year 2018 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO



Thank you. Hello, everybody. Franck Lemery, FranÃ§ois Poisson and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2018 Full Year Results Conference Call and Webcast.



Let me first remind you that we have published today our press release of financial statements and a slideshow to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website.



Let me start first with a few opening remarks, following which Franck and I will comment into more details of 2018 full year results and share with you more midterm considerations.



I'm starting on Page 4 and 5 of the deck with 3 main