Q1 2020 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Legrand 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to hand the call over to CEO, Mr. BenoÃ®t Coquart; and CFO, Mr. Franck Lemery. Sir, please go ahead.



BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO



Hello, everybody. Franck Lemery, Ronan Marc and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2020 Q1 Results Conference Call and Webcast. Let me first, as usual, remind you that we have published today our press release, our financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website. Please also note that this conference call is recorded and webcasted on our website.



Before we start, I wish that all of you and your close relatives are safe and in good health despite the current epidemic.



I will start with a few opening remarks, following which Franck and I will comment into more details our 2020 Q1 results.

