Half Year 2020 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everybody. This is Benoit speaking. Franck Lemery, Ronan Marc and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2020 H1 results conference call and webcast. Before we start, I hope that all of you, your relatives and your colleagues are doing well and are in good health.



Let me first remind you that we have published today our press release, our financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website. Please also note that this conference call is recorded and webcasted on our website.



I will start with a few opening remarks, following which Franck and I will comment into