Nov 05, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's Legrand 2020 Nine-Months Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, this conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to hand the call over to CEO, Mr. BenoÃ®t Coquart; and CFO, Mr. Franck Lemery. Sir, please go ahead.
BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director
Thank you. So good morning to everybody. Franck Lemery, Ronan Marc and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2020 Nine-Months Results Conference Call and Webcast. First of all, I hope that all of you, your close ones and colleagues are doing well. Let me remind you that we have published today our press release, our financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. The documents are available on the Legrand website. Please also note that this conference call is recorded and webcasted on our website.
So I will start with a few opening remarks. Following which, Franck and I will comment into more details our results. Then we will conclude with the anticipated
Q3 2020 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 05, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...