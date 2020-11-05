Q3 2020 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director



Thank you. So good morning to everybody. Franck Lemery, Ronan Marc and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2020 Nine-Months Results Conference Call and Webcast. First of all, I hope that all of you, your close ones and colleagues are doing well. Let me remind you that we have published today our press release, our financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. The documents are available on the Legrand website. Please also note that this conference call is recorded and webcasted on our website.



So I will start with a few opening remarks. Following which, Franck and I will comment into more details our results. Then we will conclude with the anticipated