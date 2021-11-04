Q3 2021 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Franck, Ronan and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2021 9-Month Results Conference Call and Webcast. We have published today as usual our press release, financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website. Please note that this conference call is recorded and webcasted.



After a few opening remarks, Franck and I will comment into more details the 2021 9 months' results. I begin on Page 4 of the deck with 2 key takeaways. First, amid tensions on supply chains that have intensified, Legrand recorded a strong rise in financial results in the first 9 months of the year