Legrand SA ESG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Ronan Marc - Legrand SA - IR Officer



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm very pleased to welcome you to this Legrand Capital Market ESG event, which is digital and live. If you remember, as you know, 6 months ago, we had the opportunity to present you during a dedicated CMD, the whole equity story of Legrand and the strategic road map and the midterm targets. And as you know, ESG and CSR is a key part of the Legrand equity story for close to 20 years now. And so we wanted to take this opportunity today to do a 360-degree exercise around Legrand CSR and ESG strategy while also presenting you the fifth CSR road map.



So as you will see, we'll go through the whole presentation as well as a review of the track record of Legrand, and we will end the meeting with a Q&A session of 0.5 an hour. So now I'm handing it over to BenoÃ®t Coquart, CEO of Legrand.



BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director



Thank you, Ronan. Hello, everybody. I'm happy and pleased to be with you today, even if only digitally. Let me say maybe a few words before