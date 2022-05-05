Q1 2022 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everybody. Good morning. Franck Lemery and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand Q1 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast. Please note that this call is recorded as usual.



We have published today our press release, financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are available on Legrand website.



So I will start with a few opening remarks, and then Franck and I will comment on results into more details. I begin on Page 4 of the deck with the 3 key takeaways of this Q1. First, Legrand recorded strong sales. Second, results held firm amid strong inflationary trends. And third takeaway, we have