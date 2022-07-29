Half Year 2022 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everybody. Frank Lemery and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2022 H1 results conference call and webcast. As you know, this call is recorded. We have published today the press release, financial statements and a slideshow to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website. After a few opening remarks, we will comment on the results into more details.



I begin on Page 4 with the key 4 takeaways from the H1 results. First, Legrand recorded strong growth in sales; second results were very solid despite an unstable and high inflationary environment; thirdly, we announced today 2 new bolt-on acquisitions in