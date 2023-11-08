Q3 2023 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everybody. Thank you for connecting to this call. So as usual, Franck, Ronan and myself are happy to welcome you to the 9 months conference call and webcast. Please note that this call is recorded. We have published today, as you know, our press release, financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website. After a few opening remarks, we will comment the results into more detail. I begin on Page 4 of the deck, with the 3 key takeaways of this release.



First, Legrand recorded very solid results in a contracting building market. Second, we actively pursue our growth strategy through dynamic