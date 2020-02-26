Full Year 2019 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

The agenda for this morning's call will include a business and strategy update by Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hulls, followed by an overview of the financials by Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, David Wiadrowski. Chris will provide some outlook comments, which will be followed by a Q&A session.



Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. I'm excited to give everyone this update as it has been a year of tremendous growth for the company. Not only have we hit our most important key metrics, including new records for MAU and revenue, we were getting close to unveiling our new membership program, which we've been aggressively developing with the funds raised in our IPO.



Before I move to the detail of the 2019 results and a deeper dive into our upcoming membership program, I want to highlight some of the