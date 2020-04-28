Apr 28, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining the Life360 March 2020 Quarterly Business Update and Appendix 4C Conference Call. This is Jolanta Masojada, and I head up Investor Relations for Life360. The call will begin with some prepared remarks from Co-founder and CEO, Chris Hulls; and VP of Finance, Dan Menudier, followed by a Q&A session.
This call is being conducted as a Zoom audio webinar. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.
Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our first ever at-home earnings call. If you're lucky, you might get to meet my whole family if either of my 2 young daughters decide to join me or throw a tantrum.
Life360 has delivered strong results in the March quarter, particularly in the context of the rapid impact of COVID-19. While usage of our product has diminished when families are not able to leave their homes, we are confident that the use case will
March 2020 Life360 Inc Quarterly Business Update Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...