March 2020 Life360 Inc Quarterly Business Update Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Life360 March 2020 Quarterly Business Update and Appendix 4C Conference Call. This is Jolanta Masojada, and I head up Investor Relations for Life360. The call will begin with some prepared remarks from Co-founder and CEO, Chris Hulls; and VP of Finance, Dan Menudier, followed by a Q&A session.



I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.



Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our first ever at-home earnings call. If you're lucky, you might get to meet my whole family if either of my 2 young daughters decide to join me or throw a tantrum.



Life360 has delivered strong results in the March quarter, particularly in the context of the rapid impact of COVID-19. While usage of our product has diminished when families are not able to leave their homes, we are confident that the use case will