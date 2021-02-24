Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining the Life360 2020 Full Year Results Conference Call. This is Jolanta Masojada, and I head up Investor Relations for Life360. This call is being conducted as a Zoom audio webinar. (Operator Instructions)
The agenda for this morning's call will include a business and strategy update by Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hulls, and the guest appearance from Life360's newest Board member, Randi Zuckerberg. This will be followed by an overview of the financials by CFO, Russell Burke. Chris will then provide some outlook comments, which will be followed by a Q&A session.
I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.
Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. I'm pleased to be able to share an update on our 2020 performance review. The global pandemic was certainly not anything we planned for. And while the operating environment was challenging, we're extremely proud of the
Full Year 2020 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...