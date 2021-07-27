Q2 2021 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR
Good morning and thank you for joining the Life360 June 2021 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C Conference Call. This is Jolanta Masojada and I head up Investor Relation for Life360. The call will begin with some prepared remarks from Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hulls; and CFO, Russell Burke, followed by a Q&A session. This call is being conducted as a Zoom audio webinar. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.
Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our June quarterly business update call. This was a milestone quarter for Life360 with growth accelerating as the benefits of the vaccine rollout were felt, particularly in the U.S. We exceeded 1 million Paying Circles and $100 million of annualized monthly revenue. Our confidence that a COVID recovery would drive a return to significant growth is being borne out in these results.
Our members are even more attuned to safety and they
