Life360 Acquisition of Tile Inc M&A Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR



On the call today are Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hulls; CFO, Russell Burke; Tile's CEO, CJ Prober; and representatives of the underwriters, Crédit Suisse and Bell Potter.



The agenda for the call is outlined on Slide 4. We will begin with some prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session.



Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining this call on short notice. I'm very excited to gather everyone here today to announce our acquisition of Tile. This is genuinely the most impactful deal in our company's history and along with our Jiobit acquisition from earlier this year, our vision of linking people, pets and things all in one place is now