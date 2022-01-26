December 2021 Life360 Inc Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our December 2021 quarterly business update call. This was another milestone quarter for Life360, where we set new records across many key metrics. We made significant progress on our strategic road map with the acquisition of Tile.



We delivered our third consecutive quarter of record subscriber additions, reaching more than 1.2 million Paying Circles, with underlying revenue growth of 46% year-on-year and underlying