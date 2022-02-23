Q4 2021 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR
This is Jolanta Masojada This call is being conducted as a Zoom audio webinar. (Operator Instructions)
The agenda for this morning's call will include a business and strategy update by Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hulls, which will be followed by an overview of the financials by CFO, Russell Burke. Chris will then provide some outlook comments, which will be followed by a Q&A session. I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.
Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call today. Before I move to the details of the results, I want to provide a high-level view of Life360's achievements and a landmark year for the company. We achieved accelerating operational metrics across the business, finishing the year with annualized monthly revenue of $135.7 million, a year-on-year increase of 51% and a strong leading indicator of the growth opportunity ahead.
Despite the continued disruption from COVID-19 in the U.S. and
