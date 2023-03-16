Q4 2022 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR



(technical difficulty) Masojada and I'm Head of Investor Relations for Life360. This call is being conducted as a Zoom audio webinar. (Operator Instructions)



The agenda for this morning's call will include a business and strategy update by Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hulls; and CFO, Russell Burke, after which Russell will provide detail on the financials. Chris will then provide some outlook comments, which will be followed by a Q&A session.



I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.



Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call today. I spoke with many of you earlier this week in relation to our exposure to Silicon Valley Bank. As we subsequently updated the market, we have regained access to our funds in SVB accounts, and we are transacting normally. 2022 has been a tremendous year of progress for Life360.



Before I get into our financial performance, I want to talk about the impact we are having on