Q4 2022 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call today. I spoke with many of you earlier this week in relation to our exposure to Silicon Valley Bank. As we subsequently updated the market, we have regained access to our funds in SVB accounts, and we are transacting normally. 2022 has been a tremendous year of progress for Life360.
Before I get into our financial performance, I want to talk about the impact we are having on
