Q1 2023 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Melissa Goodell - Life360, Inc. - Executive Assistant



The agenda for this morning's call will include a business and strategy update by Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hulls and an introduction of our newly appointed COO, Lauren Antonoff. CFO, Russell Burke, will provide an overview of the quarterly financials. After which, Chris will make some comments on the outlook. At the end of the prepared remarks, Chris and Russell will be happy to take your questions.



I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.



Christopher Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining our call today. The Life360 business has continued to deliver impressive growth metrics during Q1 with a global MAU up 33% year-over-year and AMR up 44% to around $240 million. Paying Circles returned to growth with a global net subscriber addition of 73,000 ahead of the 69,000 achieved in Q1 '22. This is a very positive result, given the magnitude of the price