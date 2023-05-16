May 16, 2023 / NTS GMT

John F. Tuer - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation. My name is John Tuer, and I'm the President and Chief Executive Officer of the corporation. We are very pleased to be able to meet in person with our shareholders again after 3 years of virtual -- to hold this Annual Shareholders' Meeting in the hybrid format, which provides shareholders the option to in-person and virtually.



Our main objective in hosting a hybrid meeting is to ensure that all shareholders have the same opportunities to participate and vote at this meeting, regardless of their geographic location or