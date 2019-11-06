Q3 2019 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team: Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, and Roger Fulton; and some members of our corporate marketing, finance and legal teams. Before I begin, I will draw your attention to the disclaimer currently being broadcast.



I will start off with sales, earnings and content. Sales for the quarter were $1.74 billion, down from last year, but again, meaningfully outperforming markets. Global vehicle markets were down 3.2%, and a key customer was on strike for 10 days, but despite such, our Transportation segment actually increased 0.5% in sales and