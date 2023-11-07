Q3 2023 Lion Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 07, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kengo Fukuda

Lion Corporation - Director, Senior Executive Officer



=====================

Kengo Fukuda Lion Corporation-Director - Senior Executive Officer



I'm Fukuda. Thank you very much for joining our financial results meeting despite your busy schedule. And thank you very much for your consistent support for our IR activity. Taking this opportunity I'd like to express my gratitude.



Today, I will explain these two points. Let me start with the consolidated financial result for the first nine months of 2023. First, I'll explain the performance overview. In the third quarter, net sales increased and profit decreased year on year.



In consumer products, sales of fabric care products increased with the launch of major new products and sales of pharmaceutical product also rose due to robust demand from inbound visitors. Overall sales increased, but compared to the end of June. In July to September the moment and this lost