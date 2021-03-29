Mar 29, 2021 / NTS GMT
Stuart Fieldhouse - The Armchair Trader - Media
Welcome to the Armchair Trader podcast. And this week, we have a very interesting company that we actually like a lot to discuss and that is ProStar. Today we have the CEO of ProStar on the podcast, Page Tucker, all the way from the US. Just as a reminder, ProStar is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSXV, under the code MAPS and also on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 5D00.
We are going to go into a little bit more about what the Company does and some of the aspects that we really like about it. So welcome to the podcast, Page.
Page Tucker - ProStar Holdings Inc. - President and CEO
Thank you very much. I appreciate it.
Stuart Fieldhouse - The Armchair Trader - Media
This is quite an interesting company and it's very unlike anything we've come across before. Can you give us just sort of a brief overview of ProStar, what it does, and what the core technology is?
Page Tucker - ProStar Holdings Inc. - President and CEO
Prostar Holdings Inc Mapping the Underground World Call - Episode 16 Transcript
