Mar 29, 2021 / NTS GMT

Stuart Fieldhouse - The Armchair Trader - Media



Welcome to the Armchair Trader podcast. And this week, we have a very interesting company that we actually like a lot to discuss and that is ProStar. Today we have the CEO of ProStar on the podcast, Page Tucker, all the way from the US. Just as a reminder, ProStar is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSXV, under the code MAPS and also on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 5D00.



We are going to go into a little bit more about what the Company does and some of the aspects that we really like about it. So welcome to the podcast, Page.



Page Tucker - ProStar Holdings Inc. - President and CEO



Thank you very much. I appreciate it.



Stuart Fieldhouse - The Armchair Trader - Media



This is quite an interesting company and it's very unlike anything we've come across before. Can you give us just sort of a brief overview of ProStar, what it does, and what the core technology is?



Page Tucker - ProStar Holdings Inc. - President and CEO