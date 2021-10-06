Oct 06, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Rob Breza -



Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us during the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference. My name is Robert Breza, Vice President of Lytham Partners.



Our next presentation comes from ProStar, ticker symbol is MAPP.F. Today, we have the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Director, Page Tucker.



A copy of the slide presentation is available on your webcast screen. You can also access the download PDF version of the company's slide presentation by clicking the Materials button on the left-hand side of your screen.



Today, I've asked the company to briefly run through the slide presentation, and then we'll engage in a fireside chat like a Q&A session.



As a reminder, the company will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings. If you have not already signed up, please send me an e-mail at [email protected] or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual, and click the one-on-one meeting.



With that said, I'll now turn the presentation over to Page Tucker, CEO