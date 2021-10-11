Oct 11, 2021 / NTS GMT

Stuart Fieldhouse -



Okay, welcome to the Armchair Trader podcast. And we have a special episode for you this week. Some of you may be aware of the fact that we recently launched a premium membership version of the site, and one of the features of that membership is that you do actually get to ask us to get companies onto the podcast, any company at all that we can persuade to come on that's already listed.



And the first one that's been nominated by our readers is actually ProStar in the U.S. ProStar is a company we've covered before on the podcast, but back by popular demand because you wanted CEO Page Tucker back on the program. So Page has very kindly agreed to come on and take some more questions from us.



So welcome to the podcast Page.



Page Tucker - ProStar Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Pleasure to be here.



Questions and Answers:

Basically, what I thought we would start with is for those people who aren't familiar with ProStar, I mean, you can go back