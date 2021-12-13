Dec 13, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Robert Breza - Lytham Partners, LLC - VP



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us during the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference. My name is Robert Breza, Vice President of Lytham Partners.



During this fireside chat, we welcome ProStar. Ticker symbol, MAPS, M-A-P-S, on the TSXV Exchange, and on OTCQX, MAPPF. The company's CEO, Page Tucker, will begin with a few introductory remarks. I've asked him to describe the overview of the company and his background.



With that, please go ahead, Page.



Page Tucker - ProStar Holdings Inc. - CEO & President



Thank you. Yeah. Again, my name is Page Tucker. I'm the Founder and CEO of ProStar.



ProStar is what I consider to be the world leader in the development of precision mapping solutions. We have developed a cloud and mobile platform that allows you to precisely capture, record, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, both above and below ground, down to the centimeter using a standard mobile device, including a smartphone that's probably in front of you,