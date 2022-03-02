Mar 02, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Rene Cartier - BMO Capital Markets - Analyst



Next up, we have Marimaca, who is advancing efforts on the company's flagship Marimaca Copper Project in Chile. Giving us an update today is Hayden Locke, President and CEO.



Hayden Locke - Marimaca Copper Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks very much, and thanks, everyone, for coming in nice and early on the last day. If you're anything like me, I was out last night celebrating Mr. Friedland's prophecy that we're at the start of a new supercycle for commodities, and particularly for copper. And I think one of the things that I have heard across all of the presentations that I sat in is just the lack of new discoveries in the copper space.



This is a new discovery, depending on who you speak to, one of only a handful of new copper discoveries made globally in the world in the last five years. And what our PEA showed from 2020 was this is a very unique copper project. We expect it to be industry-leading capital intensity, very competitive cash cost, and as a result of that, really at the top of the peer