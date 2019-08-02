Q1 2020 Marubeni Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 02, 2019 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Nobuhiro Yabe

Marubeni Corporation - Senior Managing Executive Officer, CFO, COO of IR & Credit Ratings and Director



Nobuhiro Yabe - Marubeni Corporation - Senior Managing Executive Officer, CFO, COO of IR & Credit Ratings and Director



[Interpreted] Now I will begin my presentation on the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year ending in March 2020.



First, net profit declined JPY 21.7 billion or 25% year-on-year to JPY 65.2 billion. Adjusted net profit, which is net profit minus onetime factors declined JPY 6 billion or 8% year-on-year to JPY 70 billion. The JPY 6 billion decrease in adjusted net profit is broken down to minus JPY 11 billion of non-resources and plus JPY 4 billion of resources. I will give segment breakdown and a variance later in my presentation.



On the other hand, the JPY 16 billion deterioration in onetime factors is attributable to the absence of gain from sale of