Q3 2021 Marubeni Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Takayuki Furuya

Marubeni Corporation - Managing Exec. Officer, CFO, IR & Ratings Officer and Representative Director



This is Takayuki Furuya, CFO of Marubeni. I'd like to now present the Q3 consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2021, and I will also talk about the full year forecast. Please refer to the PowerPoint presentation material.



Starting with Page 1 and please refer to Page 2 as well. Q1 to Q3, net profit increased by JPY 18.1 billion or 12% year-on-year to JPY 163.8 billion. Excluding the onetime items, adjusted net profit increased by JPY 2 billion or 1% year-on-year to JPY 176 billion. Despite the COVID-19 impact, both profit -- net profit and adjusted net profit increased.



Now the breakdown of this JPY 2 billion, JPY 7 billion increase in non-resources.