Full Year 2019 Marubeni Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Masumi Kakinoki

Marubeni Corporation - President, CEO & Director

* Nobuhiro Yabe

Marubeni Corporation - Senior Managing Executive Officer, CFO, COO of IR & Credit Ratings and Director



Masumi Kakinoki - Marubeni Corporation - President, CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good morning. I'm Masumi Kakinoki, President of Marubeni. Thank you for taking the time to be here today. I'll brief you on our consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and then explain our new medium-term management strategy, both of which were released on May 9.



First, our consolidated results for the fiscal year. Please look at Page 1 of the presentation materials in front of you. Net profit came in at JPY 230.9 billion, an increase of JPY 19.6 billion or 9% from the previous year. This was a record high for the second consecutive year.



Adjusted net profit, which is net profit excluding onetime items,