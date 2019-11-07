Q2 2020 Marubeni Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 07, 2019 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Masumi Kakinoki

Marubeni Corporation - President, CEO & Director

* Nobuhiro Yabe

Marubeni Corporation - Senior Managing Executive Officer, CFO, COO of IR & Credit Ratings and Director



Masumi Kakinoki - Marubeni Corporation - President, CEO & Director



I am Masumi Kakinoki, CEO of Marubeni Corporation. Thank you for being here today.



First, I'll present our consolidated results for the 6-month period ended September 30, 2019, and the fiscal year forecast, both of which were announced on November 5. CFO Nobuhiro Yabe will then give a more detailed explanation.



Please refer to the figures on Slide 1 and the explanation on Slide 2. Net profit was JPY 111.8 billion, down JPY 40.2 billion or 26% from the same period last year. Adjusted net profit, which excludes onetime items, was JPY 123 billion, a decrease of JPY 8 billion or 6%. Progress against the yearly forecast was 47% for net profit