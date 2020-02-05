Q3 2020 Marubeni Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / NTS GMT

Nobuhiro Yabe - Marubeni Corporation - Senior Managing Executive Officer, CFO, COO of IR & Credit Ratings and Director



I would like to start my presentation on consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year ending in March 2020 and the full year forecast.



First, adjusted net profit, which is net profit excluding onetime items, was JPY 174 billion, a decrease of JPY 16 billion or 8% year-on-year. On the other hand, net profit was JPY 145.6 billion, a decrease of JPY 74 billion or 34% year-on-year due to onetime losses recorded in the quarter. Adjusted net profit decreased by JPY 16 billion. This is due to the decrease in non-resources by JPY 21 billion, which more than offset the increase in resources of JPY 7 billion. As for onetime factors, we had a positive JPY 29 billion last