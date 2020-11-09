Q2 2021 Marubeni Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / NTS GMT

* Masumi Kakinoki

Marubeni Corporation - President, CEO & Director

* Takayuki Furuya

Marubeni Corporation - Managing Exec. Officer, CFO, IR & Ratings Officer and Representative Director



Masumi Kakinoki - Marubeni Corporation - President, CEO & Director



I am Masumi Kakinoki, CEO of Marubeni Corporation. Thank you for being here today.



I will begin with an overview of Marubeni's consolidated results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2021, which were released on November 4, and the full year forecast. Then CFO, Takayuki Furuya, will talk about our new investments and divestment as well as profit by segment.



First, consolidated results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2021. Please refer to Pages 1 and 2 of the materials. Net profit for the first half was JPY 101.7 billion, down JPY 10.1 billion or 9% from the same period last year. Adjusted net profit,